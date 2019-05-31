Tigers have a big seventh inning

Tigers have a big seventh inning

OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson extended its lead against Illinois in the top of the seventh inning in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional on Friday.

After the Tigers loaded the bases on two singles a walk, with no outs Kyle Wilkie singled to right field to score Michael Green and Logan Davidson for a 6-3 lead.

Green led off the inning with a base hit to left field and Davidson walked on five pitches. Byrd then singled through the left side to load the bases, setting up Wilkie for the two-run hit.

Clemson added another run later in the inning after Jordan Greene battled for a fielder’s choice to short, which allowed Byrd to score the Tigers’ seventh run of the game.

Clemson led 7-3 after six and a half innings.

