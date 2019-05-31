Top 2021 QB hoping to impress at Swinney Camp

The Dabo Swinney Football Camp, which kicks off next week, will give Clemson a great chance to further evaluate some of its quarterback prospects in the 2021 class.

One of the rising junior signal-callers planning to camp at Clemson for a day next week is Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound gunslinger is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class. He is ready to put his arm talent on display and aims to impress when he throws for the Tigers at camp.

“I’m definitely excited to get back and I just wanna prove that I can play at Clemson,” McLaughlin told The Clemson Insider.

It would not be a surprise to see Clemson extend its first 2021 QB offer or offers during the Swinney Camp, and McLaughlin hopes his camp performance will earn him an offer from the Tigers.

But where do the Tigers stand with McLaughlin in his recruitment right now?

“I’m just taking my time and not rushing anything,” he said. “We will see if they offer me or not and that will determine a lot.”

McLaughlin, who first visited Clemson in March, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, NC State, South Carolina and many others.

Several other schools are in line to get the four-star prospect on campus in the coming weeks.

“I plan on getting to Alabama, Auburn, UGA and NC State as well,” he said.

When does McLaughlin plan to make his college decision?

“I don’t have a set date but by this time next year I should be committed,” he said.

McLaughlin has made a bunch of visits this spring to schools such as North Carolina, NC State, Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas along with Clemson.