Baseball

Clemson takes on Ole Miss in Oxford Regional

Clemson (35-24) faces host Ole Miss (38-25) in the winner’s bracket of the 2019 Oxford Regional. First pitch from Swayze Field is set for 7:00PM and is set to be televised by ESPNU. The Tigers will be the designated home team in the contest and will be in the third-base dugout. 

 

The Series

Meetings: 15 (first met in 1923)
Series Record: Ole Miss leads 8-7
Record at Ole Miss: Ole Miss leads 8-6 (never met at Swayze Field)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson swept three games at Ole Miss in 1984 (11-4, 4-3, 3-1 in 11)
vs. Lee: N/A

NCAA Tournament Notes

Clemson is making its 44th NCAA Tournament appearance (11th consecutive and 32 of the last 33 years). All-time the Tigers are 121-93 (.565) in the NCAA Tournament with a 12-21 (.364) record on the road. 
Ole Miss is making its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance. All-time the Rebels are 55-48 (.534) in the NCAA Tournament with a 20-13 (.606) record at home. 
The Tigers have previously faced a current SEC team 61 times in NCAA Tournament play. Clemson is 30-31 in those contests, including a 6-10 mark on the road. 
The Rebels have previously faced a current ACC team 23 times in the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss is 10-13 in those contests, including a 2-4 mark at home.

Quick Hits

Clemson is 6-3 all-time on June 1 with a 0-1 mark on the road. 
The Tigers and Ole Miss have two common opponents: Georgia and Louisville. Clemson dropped both games of the home-and-home series with Georgia (3-5, 2-3 in 20) and won two of three home games from Louisville (5-1, 6-3, 4-7 in 11) before a 7-1 win in the ACC Tournament. Ole Miss beat Georgia 5-3 in the SEC Tournament and was swept in a two-game road midweek series at Louisville (3-4 in 10, 8-10). 
The Tigers have faced 12 of the current 14 members of the SEC (missing LSU and Missouri).  Clemson is 405-382-7 in those contests with a 168-226-5 mark on the road. 
Coach Lee is 19-29 all-time against current SEC members. Lee is 12-13 against the SEC at Clemson (4-4 vs. Georgia, 7-5 vs. South Carolina, and 1-4 vs. Vanderbilt). 

The Rebels

Head Coach: Mike Bianco (19th season at Ole Miss)
2018 Recap: 48-17 (18-12; T-1st SEC West) – Oxford Regional – #15 Final Ranking
Preseason: 2nd (one of 14 first-place votes) in SEC West Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 23-9 (29-5 in 2018)
Oxford Regional: W, 16-2 vs. Jacksonville State (Fri, 5/31)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.9 RPG, .279 BA, 106 2B, 8 3B, 62 HR, 317 BB, 465 K, 92-114 SB
Pitching: 4.30 ERA, .255 OBA (535 hits), 203 BB, 51 HBP, & 531 K in 552.1 IP
Fielding: .977 (52 errors in 2260 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one of 14 first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 10-11 (15-5 in 2018)
Oxford Regional: W, 8-4 vs. Illinois (Fri, 5/31)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.7 RPG, .268 BA, 114 2B, 6 3B, 81 HR, 278 BB, 534 K, 91-118 SB
Pitching: 4.37 ERA, .245 OBA (495 hits), 220 BB, 55 HBP, & 507 K in 537.1 IP
Fielding: .971 (65 errors in 2259 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Ole Miss
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 13 Cooper Johnson JR .263 BA, 12 2B, 6 HR, & 27 RBI in 58 games
1B 14 Cole Zabowski JR .307 BA, 15 2B, 10 HR, & 47 RBI in 63 games
2B 1 Jacob Adams SR .211 BA, 5 2B, 17 RBI, & 25 BB in 52 games
SS 15 Grae Kessinger JR .336 BA, 18 2B, 5 HR, & 46 RBI in 63 games
3B 10 Tyler Keenan SO .280 BA, 7 2B, 14 HR, & 62 RBI in 63 games
LF 6 Thomas Dillard JR .307 BA, 9 2B, 11 HR, & 53 RBI in 63 games
CF 2 Ryan Olenek SR .344 BA, 13 2B, 1 HR, & 31 RBI in 55 games
RF 3 Anthony Servideo SO .286 BA, 10 2B, 2 HR, & 22 RBI in 61 games
DH 35 Kevin Graham FR .252 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, & 33 RBI in 50 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .305 BA, 14 2B, 5 HR, & 40 RBI in 56 games
1B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .321 BA, 15 2B, 16 HR, & 59 RBI in 59 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .255 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 24 RBI in 43 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .298 BA, 18 2B, 15 HR, & 55 RBI in 59 games
3B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .239 BA, 3 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 31 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .259 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 59 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .215 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 53 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .304 BA, 8 2B, 3 HR, & 14 RBI in 26 games
DH 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .282 BA, 7 2B, 7 HR, & 23 RBI in 50 games

Probable Starting Pitchers

LHP 26 Doug Nikhazy FR 7-3/18 app (12 GS)/3.17 ERA (76.2 IP)/.231 OBA (64 hits)/29 BB/69 K
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 9-2/13 app (10 GS)/2.84 ERA (69.2 IP)/.193 OBA (48 hits)/20 BB/59 K

