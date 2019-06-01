Clemson takes on Ole Miss in Oxford Regional

Clemson (35-24) faces host Ole Miss (38-25) in the winner’s bracket of the 2019 Oxford Regional. First pitch from Swayze Field is set for 7:00PM and is set to be televised by ESPNU. The Tigers will be the designated home team in the contest and will be in the third-base dugout.
The Series
|Meetings:
|15 (first met in 1923)
|Series Record:
|Ole Miss leads 8-7
|Record at Ole Miss:
|Ole Miss leads 8-6 (never met at Swayze Field)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson swept three games at Ole Miss in 1984 (11-4, 4-3, 3-1 in 11)
|vs. Lee:
|N/A
NCAA Tournament Notes
|Clemson is making its 44th NCAA Tournament appearance (11th consecutive and 32 of the last 33 years). All-time the Tigers are 121-93 (.565) in the NCAA Tournament with a 12-21 (.364) record on the road.
|Ole Miss is making its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance. All-time the Rebels are 55-48 (.534) in the NCAA Tournament with a 20-13 (.606) record at home.
|The Tigers have previously faced a current SEC team 61 times in NCAA Tournament play. Clemson is 30-31 in those contests, including a 6-10 mark on the road.
|The Rebels have previously faced a current ACC team 23 times in the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss is 10-13 in those contests, including a 2-4 mark at home.
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 6-3 all-time on June 1 with a 0-1 mark on the road.
|The Tigers and Ole Miss have two common opponents: Georgia and Louisville. Clemson dropped both games of the home-and-home series with Georgia (3-5, 2-3 in 20) and won two of three home games from Louisville (5-1, 6-3, 4-7 in 11) before a 7-1 win in the ACC Tournament. Ole Miss beat Georgia 5-3 in the SEC Tournament and was swept in a two-game road midweek series at Louisville (3-4 in 10, 8-10).
|The Tigers have faced 12 of the current 14 members of the SEC (missing LSU and Missouri). Clemson is 405-382-7 in those contests with a 168-226-5 mark on the road.
|Coach Lee is 19-29 all-time against current SEC members. Lee is 12-13 against the SEC at Clemson (4-4 vs. Georgia, 7-5 vs. South Carolina, and 1-4 vs. Vanderbilt).
The Rebels
|Head Coach:
|Mike Bianco (19th season at Ole Miss)
|2018 Recap:
|48-17 (18-12; T-1st SEC West) – Oxford Regional – #15 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|2nd (one of 14 first-place votes) in SEC West Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|23-9 (29-5 in 2018)
|Oxford Regional:
|W, 16-2 vs. Jacksonville State (Fri, 5/31)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.9 RPG, .279 BA, 106 2B, 8 3B, 62 HR, 317 BB, 465 K, 92-114 SB
|Pitching:
|4.30 ERA, .255 OBA (535 hits), 203 BB, 51 HBP, & 531 K in 552.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.977 (52 errors in 2260 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one of 14 first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|10-11 (15-5 in 2018)
|Oxford Regional:
|W, 8-4 vs. Illinois (Fri, 5/31)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.7 RPG, .268 BA, 114 2B, 6 3B, 81 HR, 278 BB, 534 K, 91-118 SB
|Pitching:
|4.37 ERA, .245 OBA (495 hits), 220 BB, 55 HBP, & 507 K in 537.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.971 (65 errors in 2259 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Ole Miss
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|13
|Cooper Johnson
|JR
|.263 BA, 12 2B, 6 HR, & 27 RBI in 58 games
|1B
|14
|Cole Zabowski
|JR
|.307 BA, 15 2B, 10 HR, & 47 RBI in 63 games
|2B
|1
|Jacob Adams
|SR
|.211 BA, 5 2B, 17 RBI, & 25 BB in 52 games
|SS
|15
|Grae Kessinger
|JR
|.336 BA, 18 2B, 5 HR, & 46 RBI in 63 games
|3B
|10
|Tyler Keenan
|SO
|.280 BA, 7 2B, 14 HR, & 62 RBI in 63 games
|LF
|6
|Thomas Dillard
|JR
|.307 BA, 9 2B, 11 HR, & 53 RBI in 63 games
|CF
|2
|Ryan Olenek
|SR
|.344 BA, 13 2B, 1 HR, & 31 RBI in 55 games
|RF
|3
|Anthony Servideo
|SO
|.286 BA, 10 2B, 2 HR, & 22 RBI in 61 games
|DH
|35
|Kevin Graham
|FR
|.252 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, & 33 RBI in 50 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.305 BA, 14 2B, 5 HR, & 40 RBI in 56 games
|1B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.321 BA, 15 2B, 16 HR, & 59 RBI in 59 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.255 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 24 RBI in 43 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.298 BA, 18 2B, 15 HR, & 55 RBI in 59 games
|3B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.239 BA, 3 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 31 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.259 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 59 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.215 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 53 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.304 BA, 8 2B, 3 HR, & 14 RBI in 26 games
|DH
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.282 BA, 7 2B, 7 HR, & 23 RBI in 50 games
Probable Starting Pitchers
|LHP
|26
|Doug Nikhazy
|FR
|7-3/18 app (12 GS)/3.17 ERA (76.2 IP)/.231 OBA (64 hits)/29 BB/69 K
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|9-2/13 app (10 GS)/2.84 ERA (69.2 IP)/.193 OBA (48 hits)/20 BB/59 K