Clemson takes on Ole Miss in Oxford Regional

The Tigers and Ole Miss have two common opponents: Georgia and Louisville. Clemson dropped both games of the home-and-home series with Georgia (3-5, 2-3 in 20) and won two of three home games from Louisville (5-1, 6-3, 4-7 in 11) before a 7-1 win in the ACC Tournament. Ole Miss beat Georgia 5-3 in the SEC Tournament and was swept in a two-game road midweek series at Louisville (3-4 in 10, 8-10).