Former Clemson player arrested for assault

Former Clemson baseball player Grant Cox was arrested following an early morning assault Saturday in Greenville, S.C.

According to a press release from the Greenville Police Department, Cox and his brother Carl Cox were arrested following an early morning assault on an individual at the intersection of E. Washington Street at S. Brown Street in Greenville.

Police are after another unknown suspect for his involvement in the assault that left the victim in critical condition. Witnesses say three subjects began assaulting the victim for unknown reasons, and they continued the brutal attack after the victim was unconscious.

Grant Cox, 22, and his brother, Carl, 27, were arrested and charged with Assault and Battery by Mob-2nd Degree.

Cox was on the Clemson baseball team from 2016-’18, but due to injury he was unable to play in a game. He was a highly-rated recruit from Greenville High School, where he lettered four times.

His brother, Trey, played soccer at Lees-McRae.

In February, Grant Cox filed a lawsuit alleging medical malpractice and negligence against Clemson University and its sports medicine department.