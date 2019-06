The historic Clemson 2020 class got even better Sunday when Tyler Venables committed to the Tigers. Venables plays quarterback for Daniel High School, but is expected to play safety at Clemson.

The younger Venables will join his brother Jake, who plays linebacker for the Tigers, and of course his father, defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

The offer list for Venables includes Wake Forest, Nevada, Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville State.