Tyler Venables goes in-depth on commitment to Clemson

Clemson’s historic 2020 recruiting class got even better Sunday when Central (S.C.) Daniel safety Tyler Venables announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Venables, who discussed his decision to be a Tiger and much more.

Prior to announcing the news Sunday morning, Venables informed head coach Dabo Swinney of his commitment Saturday night while in Death Valley during Swinney’s youth camp.

“It was last night and I saw coach Swinney,” Venables said. “He came over to talk to me and I told him that I was ready to commit, and so I just tweeted it out this morning.”

Venables (5-10, 190) received an offer from the Tigers in November 2017 and also held offers from Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Nevada, Army and Jacksonville State.

But there was no doubt in his mind that he wanted to spend his college career at Clemson.

“The culture here is just very special,” Venables said. “And just the environment, the way the players bond with each other… Nobody is too good for one another. They’re all family.”

Not only will Venables get to play for his father, defensive coordinator Brent Venables, but Tyler will have a chance to play with his older bother, redshirt freshman linebacker Jake Venables, on Clemson’s defense as well.

“That’s going to be nice. I’m going to love that,” Tyler said. “And also Coach (Mickey) Conn has been a great coach, so that’s what else attracted me to Clemson.”

Dad was happy when Tyler told him about his decision.

“He’s really glad,” Tyler said. “He just gave me a hug. He was proud of me for making the decision.”

As for Jake? Well, he found out about Tyler’s commitment when everybody else did.

“I didn’t tell him. He saw the Twitter and he was like, ‘You didn’t even tell me?’ And I was like, ‘I completely forgot,’” Tyler said, laughing. “But he’s pumped.”

Tyler plays both quarterback and safety for Daniel High School but will be exclusively a safety at Clemson.

How does he expect to fit into the defense from the safety position?

“Closer into the box,” he said. “So, just a run-support safety that can play in coverage, too.”

Tyler describes himself as an “extremely hard-working and relentless safety.”

“I’m just passionate about the game, love the game, just a never-quit attitude,” he said.

Committing to Clemson is a dream come true for Tyler, who can’t wait to suit up for the Tigers in Death Valley.

“Very excited,” he said. “I’ve been watching games on the sideline since fourth grade. The environment of every game, no matter what, is just insane. Gives me the chills every time.”