Clemson has found a new assistant coach

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Quinnipiac assistant coach Anthony Goins will be Clemson’s new assistant basketball coach.

Goins replaces Steve Smith on Brad Brownell’s staff after Smith’s contract was not renewed last month.

Goins just finished his second year at Quinnipiac, where he helped lead them to a winning record for the first time in five years and to the post-season for just the fifth time in the program’s history.

According to Goins’ bio on Quinnipiac’s official website, before coaching at Quinnipiac, he coached four years at Yale under head coach James Jones, where the Bulldogs averaged over 20 wins a season in that span (82-42). Included in that stretch was the most historic season in the school’s history in 2015-16, when the Bulldogs set school records for most wins in a season (23-7), best home record (12-0), and best Ivy League record (13-1).

Yale won the Ivy League title for the second straight year and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 54 years. After receiving a 12 seed, Yale went on to beat fifth-seeded Baylor in the first round, the first NCAA Tournament victory in Yale Basketball history.

While at Yale, Goins assisted with the development of the guards, prepared numerous scouting reports, and was vital in recruiting. With his help, the Bulldogs saw two guards named First-Team All-Ivy (Javier Duren-2015, Makai Mason-2016) and one named to Honorable Mention (Nick Victor).

