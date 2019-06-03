Logan Davidson selected in first round of MLB Draft

Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday.

Davidson went to Oakland with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft.

The Tigers’ shortstop is coming off a year in which he had his best season in a Clemson uniform. His batting average of .291 was slightly down from last year’s .292 average and he tied his home run mark with 15. However, he finished the year with 55 RBIs, nine more than he had last year. He also increased his on-base percent from .408 to .412.

What scouts like the most about Davidson is his ability to play clean at the shortstop position. He had just nine total errors this year, while starting in all 61 games. Last year he had 8 in 63 games. Davidson’s fielding percentage in each of the last two years was .970.

Davidson also graduated from Clemson with honors in three years. He was named Clemson’s male recipient of the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year Award.

The ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year awards were established in 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports. Davidson, a management major who graduated last month with a 3.98 cumulative GPA, was chosen as Clemson’s representative for all male sports.

In each of the last two years, Davidson has earned All-ACC second-team honors. This year he had a slug percentage of .574, which was second on the team. He was also second in home runs and RBIs.

He has started every Clemson game of his career at shortstop and has a .949 career fielding percentage. Davidson is the 10th Tiger in history to hit double-digit homers in three different seasons. He is also the first Tiger in history to total double-digit homers and double-digit steals in three different seasons. He was 17 of 20 in stole base attempts this year.

Davidson’s father, Mark, a former Tiger and MLB player, was a student assistant coach on the 2018 team.