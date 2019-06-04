Davidson still in shock he was a first-round pick in MLB Draft

Former Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson says Monday night was an emotional evening for him, his family and his friends.

Davidson, who saw his Clemson career come to an end Sunday in the Oxford (Miss.) Regional, was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

“I think this morning is when it kind of hit me,” Davidson said Tuesday from Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. “‘Oh! Was that a dream? Did that really happen last night?’

“It was a pretty cool experience. I feel like I have been kind of waiting on it to happen for so long now that when I kind of woke up, I was like, ‘was that real?’ It was a surreal moment. I am really excited about it. It was an awesome time and just having my family there was really cool.”

The shortstop is coming off a year in which he had his best season in a Clemson uniform. His batting average of .291 was slightly down from last year’s .292 average and he tied his home run mark with 15. However, he finished the year with 55 RBIs, nine more than he had last year. He also increased his on-base percent from .408 to .412.