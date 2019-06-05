Crawford selected in the MLB Draft

Clemson pitcher Brooks Crawford was selected in the 29th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday. The senior was taken with the No. 866th pick of the draft.

Crawford is the fifth Clemson player taken in the draft. Shortstop Logan Davidson was taken in the first round of the draft at No. 29 overall by Oakland and catcher Kyle Wilkie was drafted in the 12th round (No. 364) by the Pirates. Pitcher Owen Griffith was taken in 20th round of the draft with pick No. 599.

First baseman Grayson Byrd was taken in the 24th round by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 732 pick.

