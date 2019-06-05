Dabo Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 2, Session 2 (Wednesday afternoon)

One of Clemson’s top signees from the 2019 recruiting class was selected in the 12th round of Wednesday’s Major League Baseball Draft. Gavin Collyer, a 6-foot-1, 155-pound pitcher, was selected No. 355 (…)
Clemson signee Dylan Brewer was selected in the 32 round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Brewer is a centerfielder from Latta High School in Latta, South Carolina. He
Clemson signee Jonathan French was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 30th round of the Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday. French, a catcher, played high school baseball at Parkview High School
Clemson pitcher Brooks Crawford was selected in the 29th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday. The senior was taken with the No. 866th pick of the draft. Crawford is the fifth Clemson player
The Clemson Insider's Gavin Oliver and Robert MacRae talk about the college prospects they have seen participate in Dabo Swinney's High School Football Camp Tuesday and Wednesday. Watch as TCI's staff talks
Clemson first baseman Grayson Byrd was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 24th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday. Byrd is the fourth Tiger taken in the draft. He was selected No.732 in the
The second day of the Dabo Swinney High School Football Camp got underway Wednesday morning. Some of the nation's top prospects joined the mix for one day of the camp. Check out some of the top prospects
Clemson pitcher Owen Griffith was taken by the Minnesota Twins with the 599th pick in the 20th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday. Griffith joins shortstop Logan Davidson and catcher Kylie Wilkie as
Clemson catcher Kyle Wilkie was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 12th round of the MLB Baseball Draft on Wednesday. Wilkie is the second Tiger taken in the draft. He joins shortstop Logan Davidson,
Isaiah Simmons returns to Clemson for one more year and many expect him to be the best player on the Tigers' defense. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Simmons can play linebacker and safety. Once again, he will be