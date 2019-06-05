Simmons ready to be ACC’s most dominant defensive player

Isaiah Simmons returns to Clemson for one more year and many expect him to be the best player on the Tigers’ defense.

At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Simmons can play linebacker and safety. Once again, he will be the Tigers’ starting strong-side linebacker / nickel back, a move he made prior to the 2018 season.

Last year, Simmons flourished in his role. He led a Clemson defense, ranked No. 1 in the country in scoring defense, in tackles. He posted a career-high 97 tackles. He also had 9.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and broke up seven passes and forced three fumbles.

Simmons also had an interception against Louisville, which he returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

Despite his gaudy statistics on a national championship team that arguably had the best defense in the entire country, not just the ACC, Simmons did not make a single-postseason all-star team.

“I wanted to come back and be the most dominant person at my position in the whole country, so there would be no doubt about anything,” the redshirt junior said this past spring. “I want to come back and let everyone know there is no doubt.”

The Olathe, Kansas native said he can’t wait to prove to people how good he is and show them how dominant of a player he can be.

“I wanted to come back and be the most dominant person at my position in the whole country,” he said. “I wanted to come back and let everyone know there is no doubt.”

–Video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network