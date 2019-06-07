Nation’s No. 1 TE recaps visit to Clemson for Swinney Camp

Among the headlining one-day campers at the Dabo Swinney Camp this week was Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s Cane Berrong, the No. 1 tight end in the nation for the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Berrong, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound rising junior, worked out for tight ends coach Danny Pearman during the Wednesday afternoon session.

“My head coach brought me over,” Berrong told The Clemson Insider. “I had just finished practicing from 8-12:30. Coach Pearman pulled me from the 1 vs. 1’s. He said he saw all that he needed to see. I set the bar for my class.”

Berrong’s lengthy list of scholarship offers includes Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and around a dozen others.

Clemson has not yet offered, in part because the Tigers are still working to recruit the tight end position for the 2020 class. However, it figures to only be a matter of time before Clemson pulls the trigger on an offer to Berrong.

“Coach Pearman said he was finishing up the 20’s and they wouldn’t start offering 21’s for a few more weeks,” Berrong said. “He said he knew I was fast but not that fast. I think they will offer though based on what he told me and my head coach when they talked.”

Berrong’s visit to Clemson for camp marked his third time on campus since early March. It was his first time participating in the Swinney Camp.

“It was a good experience,” he said. “It was good to talk with some of the current tight ends. They all had good things to say about Coach Pearman.”

Up next for Berrong is a visit to Notre Dame on Sunday. He will also check out Ohio State and Michigan while in the Midwest, then travel back to the Southeast for a 7-on-7 competition at South Carolina with his high school team on June 13. Florida State is slated to get a visit on June 16.

So where do the Tigers stand with Berrong in his recruitment right now?

“They are up there. It would make my mom happy because it’s so close,” he said of Clemson. “I feel like Coach Pearman has always been straightforward with me. He said I set the bar for my class, so I just hope it’s high enough to earn an opportunity to go there.”