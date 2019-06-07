Shaq Smith’s transfer is complete

Former Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith never officially announced a landing spot on where he was transferring to after putting his name into the transfer portal on May 15.

According to a report from a Maryland website on Friday, Smith is now at the University of Maryland. It is no surprise Maryland is Smith’s landing spot due to his relationship with Terps’ defensive back coach Cory Robinson, who was Smith’s high school coach in Baltimore.

When he entered his name into the transfer portal, Smith indicted he had a destination already in mind when he used the “do not contact” button in the portal. Smith, who was expected to start fall camp as one of the Tigers’ starting linebackers, is eligible to play immediately for the Terps after graduating from Clemson the week before he placed his name in the transfer portal.

Inside Maryland Sports broke the story after Maryland linebacker Ayinde Eley mentioned Smith was already working out with the team during a podcast Thursday afternoon. Maryland began summer workouts earlier this week.

Smith was a former 5-star prospect who earned USA TODAY All-American honors during his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida. Despite playing in just eight games, he tallied 89 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. He concluded his high school career with back-to-back 15-tackle performances.

Last year, Smith played in all 15 games for the Tigers as a reserve linebacker. He recorded 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Smith is a redshirt junior and has two years of eligibility left to play.