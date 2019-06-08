4-star running back recaps Swinney Camp experience

One of the top running back prospects that rolled through the Dabo Swinney Camp this week was Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star Cody Brown.

The 6-foot, 210-pounder worked out for, and worked closely with, Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott on Wednesday.

“An overall great time,” Brown said of his experience at the Swinney Camp. “I definitely developed as a player in Coach Elliott’s drills. And the campus/dorms are amazing.”

As a sophomore last season, Brown rushed for 1,588 yards on 183 carries (8.7 average) and scored 25 rushing touchdowns.

According to Brown, Clemson’s coaching staff is high on his ability as a running back and liked what they saw from him at the camp.

“They said they really, really like me and I would fit perfect there,” Brown said, “but they’re really patient and slow to pull the trigger (on an offer).”

Brown has built up a double-digit offer list that includes Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.

What would an offer from Clemson mean to the talented Peach State rusher?

“The world,” he said.

Brown doesn’t currently have any visits scheduled but wants to get to schools such as South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia moving forward. 247Sports ranks Brown as the No. 11 prospect in Georgia, No. 8 running back nationally and No. 118 overall prospect in the class of 2021.