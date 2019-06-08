Top-100 national prospect talks Swinney Camp

One of the standout one-day campers that participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday of this week was Woodstock (Ga.) four-star defensive back David Daniel, a top-100 national prospect in the class of 2021.

“It was good,” Daniel said. “Great opportunity to get coached by Coach (Mickey) Conn, (Mike) Reed and (Xavier) Brewer.”

What sort of feedback did Daniel (6-2, 185) receive from Clemson’s safeties coach?

“Coach Conn said I performed well, but it felt great to be coached by all of the DB coaches,” Daniel said. “They all gave me tips and pointed out things that were good. I’m All In to improve and to get better on my craft.”

A rising junior, Daniel has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

According to Daniel, the subject of an offer from Clemson came up during his conversations with Conn.

“Just that I am high on coach’s list, and to be patient,” Daniel said of what he heard. “I know Clemson does things different so I respect that. I just have to trust the process.”

Daniel worked out at Georgia on Tuesday and may also go to Alabama for an upcoming camp. Otherwise, the Peach State prospect plans to do more thinking than traveling this summer.

“I want to use the summer to really think about the coaches and programs that invested in building a relationship with me and focus on my top schools,” he said. “I’m an early graduate. I want to wrap up my recruitment soon.”

When exactly Daniel decides to make his commitment remains to be seen, and he continues to talk about that with his family.

“We have constant discussions about that at home,” he said. “It could be within my junior year, before my senior season… We’ll have to see.”

Daniel is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 66 overall prospect in the country for the 2021 class. As a sophomore last season, he compiled 76 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.