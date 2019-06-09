‘Big Bear’ loves visit to Clemson

Keithian Alexander, also known as the “Big Bear,” is a 6-foot-4, 340-pound rising sophomore defensive tackle from Dallas (Texas) Skyline High School.

The Big Bear has 20 scholarship offers already and had a chance to showcase his ability as an interior defensive lineman when he worked out for Clemson’s coaches at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past Wednesday. He was also given a tour while on campus.

“Man I loved the camp,” Alexander told TCI. “Was able to tour the nice facilities, and the entire staff is full of energy and definitely determined to be successful. Overall I enjoyed my time at Clemson University.”

Alexander was able to speak with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and had a brief conversation with Swinney as well.

What did he and the coaches discuss?

“My get-off, off the line, working on my technique, and how I would be a perfect fit coming in at Clemson,” Alexander said.

Alexander is a fan of Clemson’s program and particularly likes “the fact that they are able to produce and develop their players every single year.”

The class of 2022 recruit is hoping to see the Tigers one day join his offer list, which features Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State among others.

“It would mean a lot,” Alexander said of a potential Clemson offer. “As a kid growing up I always dreamed of playing for Clemson University. Especially now with them just winning a national championship, and producing defensive linemen, it would definitely mean a lot.”