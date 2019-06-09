Clemson ‘feels like home’ for newly offered Florida DB

Clemson appears to have staying power with Hollyflood (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Kevin Knowles after extending an offer to him this past week.

The class of 2021 prospect picked up an offer from defensive coordinator Brent Venables following his participation in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday morning.

Knowles (5-10, 155) was thrilled by the offer from the defending national champs and could hardly contain his excitement when speaking with The Clemson Insider about his new college opportunity.

“It honestly meant a lot. I just can’t explain the excitement I’m going through at this moment to hear the defensive coordinator from a powerhouse D-I college tell me I earned this blessing,” Knowles said shortly after receiving the offer. “I’m truly excited for this moment.”

Although Knowles only went through one workout at the Swinney Camp, he showed enough to impress Venables with his skillset and ability to play multiple positions in the secondary. Knowles also checks the boxes the Tigers look for from a character standpoint.

“He explained to me how their recruiting process takes place,” Knowles said. “He told me that I’m a very versatile player and great person.”

Knowles had a great experience at Clemson and wants to return for a game this upcoming season.

“I love the staff. The intensity they have in their coaching with them, it’s never a dull moment,” he said. “The environment is beautiful, the way they treat everyone, and the atmosphere there is great. It just feels like home and where I can spend the rest of my academic/athletic career.”

South Carolina followed Clemson with an offer to Knowles at the Gamecocks’ camp Thursday. He also has offers from NC State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Maryland and others.

Knowles does not know when he will make his commitment but expects Clemson to be a top contender when it’s all said and done.

“I’m not really sure. I plan on waiting it out for other blessings,” he said of decision timing. “But most of all Clemson will always be in my top (group).”