Talented Sunshine State TE ‘loved’ Swinney Camp

Clemson welcomed several standout tight ends to campus this past week for the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp, including Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal School’s Nick Elksnis.

The talented class of 2021 prospect participated in the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday. He also competed at the Swinney Camp last summer.

“I loved it. The Clemson staff really knows how to put on a great camp,” Elksnis said. “I got a lot of good insights from the players and coaches, and got to spend some quality time with Coach (Jeff) Scott.”

Scott and Clemson’s staff made Elksnis — the nation’s No. 11 tight end in the 2021 class per 247Sports — feel like a priority.

“I actually got to have lunch with just Coach Scott, myself and my mother while we were there,” Elksnis said, “so it was cool to see they are really into me.”

Elksnis (6-6, 220) is at the top of Clemson’s board for his position in the next recruiting cycle, based on what he has heard from Scott.

“He said that I am their number one tight end in the 2021 class and they are just waiting for the green light from Coach Swinney (to extend an offer),” Elksnis said.

Elksnis owns a double-digit offer list that includes the likes of Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

The Tigers would garner serious consideration from Elksnis should they opt to pull the trigger on an offer.

“They are a school I would definitely consider committing to,” he said.

Prior to camping at Clemson, Elksnis visited Clemson for the spring game in April, and plans to return for the Texas A&M game at Death Valley in September. He hopes to make his commitment by next spring.

Elksnis is scheduled to visit Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame this coming week.