Terry Bowden joins Clemson’s coaching staff

Former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden has joined Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff as an unpaid graduate intern, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Bowden comes to Clemson to pursue a Master’s in athletic leadership.

The younger brother of former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden, Terry Bowden comes to Clemson after a seven-year stint as the head coach of the Akron Zips. He compiled a 35-52 record in his seven years there.

Prior to coaching at Akron, Bowden coached North Alabama to a 29-9 record from 2009-’11. North Alabama made it to the Division II Playoffs all three years he was there.

Of course, Bowden is most famous for his six-year stint at Auburn, when he led the SEC’s Tigers to a 47-17-1 record, including an 11-0 season in his first year in 1993. His second team went 9-1-1 and his 1997 squad posted a 10-3 record, including a 21-17 victory over Clemson in the Peach Bowl.

Bowden also spent six seasons at Sanford, where he posted a 45-23-1 record. He has a 175-114-2 record during his 22 years as a college head coach.

Bowden, 63 years old, is the son of former Florida State Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden, who led the Seminoles to two national championships and 12 ACC Championships in his 34 years at FSU.