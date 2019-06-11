Elite DT excited over offer from Clemson

Payton Page is one of the top defensive tackles in the country for the class of 2021, and last week, the Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley standout added the defending national champions to an already gaudy offer list.

Page (6-4, 315) picked up the offer from Clemson on Monday, June 3.

“It felt really good,” Page told TCI. “I was excited when I first got it. My coach called me out of class and told me about it.”

Clemson joined Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and many others on Page’s impressive offer sheet.

While Page didn’t go into detail, he admitted that the offer from the Tigers impacts his recruitment “a lot, actually.”

What does he like the most about Clemson when considering his new college opportunity?

“How they treat me like family,” he said. “They treat me like I’m somebody and not just like another recruit.”

As a sophomore last season, Page posted 80 total tackles including 26 for loss and 10 sacks. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 6 overall prospect in 2021 class.

Asked to describe himself as as a player, Page compared his game to a pair of former Clemson stars that were selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

“A three-technique, somebody like Dexter Lawrence mixed in with a little Christian Wilkins kind of guy,” Page said. “Like Christian Wilkins, I get off the ball fast and use my hands, and Dexter Lawrence, I’m about as big as him right now.”

Page said he will likely make his commitment prior to his senior year of high school. He has visited Clemson a couple of times, most recently in late April, but isn’t sure when he will return to campus.

Right now, he is just happy to have an offer from the champs in hand.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “All I know is I just got to keep working hard now.”