How good can Trevor Lawrence be?

When he came to Clemson in January of 2018, everyone envisioned how good Trevor Lawrence was going to be at Clemson.

However, how many expected him to do what he did his first year at Clemson? And not so much the fact he led the Tigers to a second national championship in three years, but the way in which he did it.

I’ll be honest, he made it look easy at times.

Not only did he take the job away from incumbent Kelly Bryant, but he went 11-0 as a starter. The Tigers won 10 of those games by 20-plus points, including a 28-point win over Alabama in the national championship game.

But look at the numbers he put up. As a true freshman, he threw for 3,280 yards. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes. He threw 30 touchdowns, just the third Clemson quarterback in history to do that in a single season. But most impressively, he threw just four interceptions.

And oh! By the way, it wasn’t as if Clemson was conservative in its play calling. A lot of times, Lawrence was throwing coming off his own goal line as Clemson went on scoring drives of 90-plus yards many, many times during the course of the season. The Tigers led the nation in scoring drives that exceed 90 yards.

As the year went on, we all waited on that freshman moment to happen, but it never came. Instead, Lawrence got better, especially in the big games. At Boston College, in November, Lawrence battled cold temperatures and strong winds, while completing 29 of 40 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown.

Against rival South Carolina, he tossed the ball around for 393 yards and a touchdown on 27 of 36 passes. He lit up Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on 27 of 39 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

In the national championship game against Alabama, he shredded the Tide’s secondary for three touchdowns and 347 yards on 20 of 32 passes. He ended the season with 169 straight passes thrown without an interception, a span of five games.

Lawrence also became the first quarterback in the last 40 years to beat two top 5 teams—Notre Dame and Alabama—by 25 or more points in a single season.

So, I ask. How good can Trevor Lawrence be?