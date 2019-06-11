Top 2021 QB has ‘awesome’ experience at Clemson camp

A couple of marquee quarterback prospects made their way to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp last week, including Drake Maye from Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park.

The class of 2021 recruit worked out and threw for quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter during the Wednesday afternoon camp session.

“It was awesome, getting to work with coach Streeter and throw around with some guys,” Maye told The Clemson Insider. “Coach Streeter is one of the best. He’s coached some great quarterbacks, and it was awesome getting a chance to work with him.”

Maye (6-4, 200) participated in the Swinney Camp last summer as well before visiting Clemson for the NC State game in the fall.

On Wednesday, he had a chance to catch up with Clemson’s head man.

“I talked to coach Swinney. It was great,” Maye said. “He told me just continue working hard, and we’ll keep in touch.”

Maye has amassed a double-digit offer list that includes North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

He is one of several rising junior quarterbacks in the mix for an offer from Clemson, something that came up during his conversations with the coaches at the camp.

“They said they’re going to wait till after these camps, and then they may offer some quarterbacks in my class,” Maye said. “So, we’ll see if I get the call.”

Maye also camped at Alabama on Saturday and has been to Tennessee recently as well. He’ll likely return to North Carolina this summer and said he might also visit schools such as Georgia and Texas A&M in the coming weeks.

When does Maye plan to make his commitment decision?

“Honestly, probably after my junior season,” he said. “But you never know. When the time’s right, I’ll make the decision.”

Maye is the son of former North Carolina star quarterback Mark Maye, and his older brother Luke was a standout basketball player for the Tar Heels.

As a sophomore, Maye passed for more than 3,000 yards and threw for 36 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

He plans to visit Clemson again during the upcoming football season.