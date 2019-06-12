4-star Georgia corner discusses Swinney Camp offer

Covington (Ga.) Newton 2021 four-star cornerback Nyland Green netted an offer from Clemson on Wednesday after working out in front of cornerbacks coach Mike Reed at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“After the camp, Coach Reed took me on a tour of the campus and then walked into his office, and we were just talking and he told me that I had an offer from Clemson University,” Green told The Clemson Insider.

Clemson joins schools such as Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Duke and North Carolina on his double-digit offer list.

Green (6-3, 170) learned a lot from Reed at the camp and had a good chance to spend time with him off the field as well.

“He gave me really good tips on the DB drills,” Green said. “He was talking about how Clemson is not just a school. When I go there it will also be a home for me, that Clemson is a family. And he always said becoming closer with God will get me so far in life, and Clemson just doesn’t prepare you for football. It also prepares you for the real world and prepares you for what you’re going to do after football.”

Overall, Green got a glimpse of what Clemson is all about after visiting campus and participating in the Swinney Camp.

“It was different but different in a good way,” he said. “I love the fact that everyone knows everyone, and they will all help one another no matter what. It’s the bond that Clemson has that I really liked. To me it’s something new, and the drills were amazing. I learned new things, new drills to help develop myself as a player and something I can use in a game perspective to make a better play on the ball.”

Looking ahead, Green plans to visit Georgia (June 13), Auburn (June 14), Alabama (June 16) and Tennessee (June 21-22).