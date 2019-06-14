Big Ohio OL talks Swinney Camp

Blake Miller from Strongsville (Ohio) High School is a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle in the class of 2022 who has already collected several major scholarship offers.

Clemson is among other schools showing early interest in Miller and invited him to camp. The rising sophomore recruit made the trip to work out for offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday.

“The camp was great,” Miller said. “I got to work with Coach Caldwell and the players. I learned a few things and got to do 1-on-1’s against really good competition.”

“Working with Coach Caldwell was great,” Miller added. “He’s an amazing coach. I really like his coaching style.”

Miller caught Caldwell’s attention with both his flexibility and footwork as a big O-lineman.

“Coach Caldwell said he was impressed by how well I could bend and how good my feet were,” Miller said.

Miller, who also visited Clemson during his spring break in late March, made the latest trip to campus with his father.

“He liked it a lot,” Miller said. “Coaches, campus, city, everything.”

Miller named Ohio State as another big-time program he is drawing interest from besides the Tigers. He currently has offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Akron, Bowling Green, Cincinnati and Toledo.