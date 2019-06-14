Latest on 4-star WR E.J. Williams

Nearly a year after earning an offer from Clemson following an impressive camp performance, Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams returned to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp again this week.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound pass catcher worked out with receivers coach Jeff Scott on Wednesday.

“I love working with Coach Scott,” Williams told TCI. “He taught me a lot I can take back to my school.”

It’s no coincidence that five-star Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei worked out at the camp Wednesday as well, giving him a chance to play pitch and catch with one of the Tigers’ priority receiver targets.

“Best QB I’ve thrown with so far … and he was using an NFL ball,” E.J. said of D.J.

Williams spent virtually all of his time on campus with Scott and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Scott was happy to see me since I haven’t been on campus in a minute,” Williams said. “He still tells me I look good out there on the field, and basically we had regular conversation, nothing really new. They still see me at the 9-man position.”

What was Swinney’s overall message to the standout wideout recruit?

“Trust the process and go where I feel is the best for me and only me, nobody else,” Williams said.

Williams is coming off an official visit to LSU last weekend and has also officially visited Tennessee. He is slated to officially visit Auburn later this month and told TCI he will take an official to Alabama next weekend.