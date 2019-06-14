Wallace anchors Clemson’s secondary at strong safety

K’Von Wallace returns for his second full season as the starter at strong safety. Along with Muse, Wallace is the most experienced player on this year’s defense, which returns just four starters from the national championship team.

Wallace has played in 44 games in his career with 21 starts.

Here is a look at Clemson’s possible depth chart at strong safety heading into fall camp.

K’Von Wallace, Sr., 5-11, 210 pounds: Wallace enters his final season with 97 career tackles, 12 passes broken up, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Last year, Wallace was an honorable mention All-ACC player. He recorded 53 tackles, broke up seven passes, had 1.5 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and had one interception while starting all 15 games. He also intercepted a two-point conversion try in the final seconds at Texas A&M that preserved the Tigers’ 2-point victory over the Aggies. He also had a season-high seven tackles at Texas A&M. Wallace had five tackles against Alabama in the national championship game.

Nolan Turner, Jr., 6-1, 205 pounds: Turner was perhaps the most improved player on the roster in 2018. He played in several big moments as a backup last year and held his own in those situations. He got his first career interception in the Cotton Bowl win over Notre Dame and then had four tackles in the national championship game against Alabama. Turner recorded 44 of his 58 career tackles last season, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He also broke up three passes while playing in all 15 games. He had five tackles at Wake Forest and then the following week against NC State he had three tackles and broke up a pass while earning co-defensive player of the week honors from the coaches. He followed that up with five tackles at Florida State and then had a career-high eight tackles against Louisville.

Lannden Zanders, Fr., 6-1, 185 pounds: Zanders enrolled in school in January and participated in spring drills. He had a good first spring where he has put himself in position to play this season, while providing the Tigers some much needed depth at the safety positions. While playing at Crest High School in Shelby, N.C., Zanders had 51 tackles and five interceptions as a starting safety in 2018. He returned two of his five interceptions for touchdowns and had a fumble return for a touchdown. He was first-team all-conference on a team that finished 9-4 and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. As a junior he had 54 tackles and six interceptions to go with seven tackles for loss.