4-star EJ Williams Swinney Camp Photo Gallery

4-star EJ Williams Swinney Camp Photo Gallery

Football

4-star EJ Williams Swinney Camp Photo Gallery

By , 2 hours ago

By: and |

One of this headliners at this week’s Dabo Swinney camp was 4-star WR EJ Williams who is one of Clemson’s top targets remaining for the historic 2020 class.

With his announcement just a little over two months away EJ and his family visited Clemson.

Photo Gallery

, , , Football, Galleries, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

It has not been the easiest road for Clemson’s Grayson Byrd. But through a transfer and multiple injuries he always kept perservering and finished his collegiate baseball career with an outstanding final (…)

reply
1d

Nearly a year after earning an offer from Clemson following an impressive camp performance, Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams returned to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home