4-star IMG OL returns to Clemson

After making an unofficial visit to Clemson in late March, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2021 four-star offensive lineman Weston Franklin returned to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week.

“I enjoyed it very much,” Franklin told TCI. “I enjoyed being around the staff and on campus.”

Franklin (6-4, 305) competed at the camp on Wednesday and worked out with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“It was very good,” Franklin said. “He’s a great coach and coaches every guy the same.”

Franklin — who holds offers from South Carolina, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Pitt among others — spoke with Caldwell about where he stands with the Tigers in the recruiting process.

“He really likes me and told me I was on the board for the 2021 class and he will keep following me,” Franklin said.

An offer from Clemson would be a game-changer for Franklin, the No. 9-ranked offensive guard in the 2021 class per 247Sports.

“It would be a big impact to my recruitment and the process,” said Franklin, who wants to render his commitment decision sometime during his junior year.”

Franklin transferred to IMG Academy from Wayne County High School (Jesup, Ga.) following his sophomore season in 2018. In January, he was named to the MaxPreps High School Sophomore All-American Football Team.