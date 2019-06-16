Clemson to face unfamiliar foe in new-look Jackets

Georgia Tech boasts a rich history of football success with four claimed national championships, the last coming in 1990. But, in the Paul Johnson era it took on the identity as the triple option trap game.

Clemson has won four straight against the Yellow Jackets including a 49-21 swatting in Atlanta in 2018. This year however the Tigers will face a much different Georgia Tech football team.

Paul Johnson led the Jackets for over a decade with his famous option offense capturing an ACC title in 2009 and four Coastal Division championships in his tenure. But, in his final four seasons at the helm finished 24-25 with just two bowl appearances and one bowl win leading to an early retirement.

When the Tigers open up the season on Thursday August 29ththis season, they will face a different looking Yellow Jacket team. They are led by head coach Geoff Collins who served in the same position at Temple the previous two seasons and he hopes to mix things up on the offensive side of the ball.

Collins is bringing energy to the program that is very different from Johnson’s hard-nosed approach, making headlines for Easter Bunnies, rappers, and DJ’s lining the practice fields during spring ball. But, Collins isn’t just focused on antics but restoring Tech to its former glory in a conference dominated by Clemson.

He has a wealth of experience coaching four seasons in the SEC, one year as the recruiting guy under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2007, two seasons as defensive coordinator at Mississippi State and one in the same position at Florida before taking over at Temple in his first head coaching job. Collins’ two Temple teams were 15-10 each with a bowl appearance but he only coached the 2017 Independence Bowl win before resigning and accepting the job at Georgia Tech.

The jimmies and joes for the Yellow Jackets are not promising for a successful first season under new leadership but if college football has taught us anything it’s that anything can happen as culture begins to shift with a coaching change. Offensively they were pretty stout averaging 35 points per game last season on 409 yards, but quarterbacks completed just 44-percent of their passes.

With that offense learning an entirely new system it will be difficult for the Jackets to get geared up for a Thursday night opener in Memorial Stadium but they will certainly be excited to kick off a new era against the defending national champions.