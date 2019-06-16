No. 1 linebacker ‘loved’ visit to Clemson

Among the group of big-time prospects from California that visited Clemson this past week was elite 2021 linebacker Raesjon Davis of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei.

“I loved it,” Davis told The Clemson Insider. “Between the people and the university, everything was great.”

Davis — the nation’s No. 1 linebacker and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports — got a taste of Clemson’s famed tradition and called it the highlight of his visit.

“Running down the hill was always a thing I’ve wanted to do,” he said. “That was big.”

Davis (6-1, 210) also enjoyed working with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables while participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It was great,” Davis said. “I learned a lot from him and can’t wait to learn more.”

Davis, who plays outside linebacker and jet end for Mater Dei, recorded 44 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a sophomore last season.

What did the standout Golden State recruit hear from Venables about his performance at the camp?

“He loves my coverage ability and he wants to see me play behind the ball more rather than a defensive end position,” Davis said.

Another memorable part of the visit for Davis was meeting Clemson’s head man.

“Coach Swinney was great. He made my family and I feel very welcomed,” Davis said. “All of the players love him and I can see why.”

Davis has accumulated offers from UCLA, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Southern Cal, among others.

Should Clemson decide to join his offer list, it would be a big deal for Davis.

“I haven’t made a top list yet,” he said. “But the Tigers would be up there if they offer, most definitely.”