Review of top prospects earning offers at Swinney camp

A number of top prospects earned offers after visiting the second session of the Dabo Swinney camp.
Robert and Gavin go in-depth on some of the players that earned offers with their impressive camp performances.
An emerging defensive line prospect from the Tar Heel State visited Clemson this past week for camp and already knows when he will be back on campus. Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry 2021 defensive tackle (…)
A standout athlete from the Sunshine State made his way to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week. Class of 2021 four-star prospect Kamonte Grimes from Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge participated in the (…)
Georgia Tech boasts a rich history of football success with four claimed national championships, the last coming in 1990. But, in the Paul Johnson era it took on the identity as the triple option trap (…)
Among the group of big-time prospects from California that visited Clemson this past week was elite 2021 linebacker Raesjon Davis of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. “I loved it,” Davis told The Clemson (…)
A number of programs have changed their summer camps, but the Swinney camp remains the same and remains one of the best in the nation. The trend has been to move to one day camps that are more like combines (…)
After making an unofficial visit to Clemson in late March, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2021 four-star offensive lineman Weston Franklin returned to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week. “I (…)
Clemson always racks up at least a couple of defensive ends in each recruiting cycle. We have an update on one of the top linemen in the country in next year’s class. Class of 2021 Hutto (Texas) product (…)
A group of top prospects from California, which included five-star Clemson quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei, traveled to Clemson this week for an unofficial visit from Monday to Thursday. Among the Cali (…)
One of this headliners at this week’s Dabo Swinney camp was 4-star WR EJ Williams who is one of Clemson’s top targets remaining for the historic 2020 class. With his announcement just a little over two (…)
It has not been the easiest road for Clemson’s Grayson Byrd. But through a transfer and multiple injuries he always kept perservering and finished his collegiate baseball career with an outstanding final (…)