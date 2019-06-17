Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Players earn offers at Swinney Camp

Clemson extended a number of new scholarship offers to prospects during the Dabo Swinney Football Camp over the past couple of weeks.

Check out this photo gallery from TCI’s Bart Boatwright of the recruits that earned offers at the Swinney Camp!

