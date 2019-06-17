What They Are Saying: Christian Wilkins already a hit in Miami

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
It didn’t take long for Miami and the NFL to find out how special Christian Wilkins is. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Christian Wilkins on Twitter.
Dolphins first round pick Christian Wilkins throws out the first pitch at Marlins Park. pic.twitter.com/xXdA4ZvlZa
— Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) June 12, 2019
With the offseason program now a wrap, a thread on each offseason acquisition studying the player's skill set and fit with the Dolphins. We'll start with first round pick Christian Wilkinshttps://t.co/yJEZql8393
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) June 7, 2019
5️⃣ months ago today, Christian Wilkins got almost TOO excited over A.J. Terrell's pick 6️⃣ in the national championship #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/lA1RafYOGH
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 7, 2019
Nothing Christian Wilkins likes more than asking people to chest bump pic.twitter.com/txKMvpAGV2
— Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) June 13, 2019
Are you a fan of Christian Wilkins? I'm definitely pro his penny-pinching ways. https://t.co/rt2Cue8WjR
— Mike Meaders (@MikeMeadersCS) June 15, 2019
Dolphins’ first-round pick Christian Wilkins continues to adjust, improve https://t.co/TYbPoRILoH
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 7, 2019
The shoulder shrug before the pitch… @Cwilkins42 with the pitch at last night's @Marlins game!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/a6FDOSgOIr
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 13, 2019
3 things to know about Dolphins rookie defensive tackle Christian Wilkins https://t.co/vcyQdenjsa
— KeepinUpWithThePhins (@AllThingsPhins) June 10, 2019
How Christian Wilkins' draft bump made Dolphins' elevator of inspiration https://t.co/ljQPRoo6aa
— Ronen Seliger (@nensta3) June 7, 2019
This is what it’s really like ridin’ around in a golf cart with new #Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins at Saturday’s Fins Weekend Golf Tournament at the Miami Beach Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/lgCnJYIlYY
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 1, 2019
