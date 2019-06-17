What They Are Saying: Ennis commits to Tigers

Clemson’s historic 2020 class picked up another commitment Monday when tight end Sage Ennis announced he plans to be a Tiger. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Ennis’ commit to the Tigers.
Latest
Clemson lands TE commitment from Florida State's backyard
Clemson has picked up its first commitment from a tight end in the class of 2020. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln High School’s Sage Ennis announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday afternoon via (…)
Legacy recruit enjoyed being back at Clemson for Swinney Camp
The son of former standout Clemson and NFL defensive lineman Brentson Buckner returned to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp last week. Chandler (Ariz.) 2021 defensive end Brandon Buckner camped at Clemson (…)
What They Are Saying: Christian Wilkins already a hit in Miami
It didn’t take long for Miami and the NFL to find out how special Christian Wilkins is. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Christian Wilkins on Twitter. (…)
Country’s No. 1 center loves ‘everything’ about Clemson
After landing a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee in the current recruiting cycle, Clemson is positioning itself to be a contender for Bresee’s talented teammate at Damascus (Md.) (…)
Rising N.C. DT visits Clemson, sets return trip
An emerging defensive line prospect from the Tar Heel State visited Clemson this past week for camp and already knows when he will be back on campus. Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry 2021 defensive tackle (…)
Review of top prospects earning offers at Swinney camp
A number of top prospects earned offers after visiting the second session of the Dabo Swinney camp. Robert and Gavin go in-depth on some of the players that earned offers with their impressive camp (…)
4-star Florida athlete makes impression at Swinney Camp
A standout athlete from the Sunshine State made his way to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week. Class of 2021 four-star prospect Kamonte Grimes from Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge participated in the (…)
Clemson to face unfamiliar foe in new-look Jackets
Georgia Tech boasts a rich history of football success with four claimed national championships, the last coming in 1990. But, in the Paul Johnson era it took on the identity as the triple option trap (…)
No. 1 linebacker ‘loved’ visit to Clemson
Among the group of big-time prospects from California that visited Clemson this past week was elite 2021 linebacker Raesjon Davis of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. “I loved it,” Davis told The Clemson (…)
While others change camp strategy, Swinney's still one of the best
A number of programs have changed their summer camps, but the Swinney camp remains the same and remains one of the best in the nation. The trend has been to move to one day camps that are more like combines (…)