Clemson To Face Iowa in the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Clemson women’s basketball team is headed to Iowa in December to take part in the 13th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Tigers will square-off with the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, Dec. 5. Tipoff time and network designation will be announced at a later date.

This will be the first ever meeting between the programs. Clemson finished the 2018-19 season at 20-13 with a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa is coming off a 29-7 season and was one of eight teams in the Elite Eight.

Clemson is 4-4 overall in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games and rides a two-game win streak into this year’s competition. Most recently, the Tigers defeated Illinois 69-67 in an overtime thriller in 2018.

The Atlantic Coast Conference leads the all-time series with an 89-61 record in the Challenge, including an 8-6 mark in 2018. The ACC has never swept the Challenge, but came close in 2007 with eight wins and just three losses.