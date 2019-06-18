Clemson To Face Iowa in the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Clemson To Face Iowa in the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Clemson women’s basketball team is headed to Iowa in December to take part in the 13th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Tigers will square-off with the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, Dec. 5. Tipoff time and network designation will be announced at a later date.
 
This will be the first ever meeting between the programs. Clemson finished the 2018-19 season at 20-13 with a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa is coming off a 29-7 season and was one of eight teams in the Elite Eight.
 
Clemson is 4-4 overall in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games and rides a two-game win streak into this year’s competition. Most recently, the Tigers defeated Illinois 69-67 in an overtime thriller in 2018.
The Atlantic Coast Conference leads the all-time series with an 89-61 record in the Challenge, including an 8-6 mark in 2018. The ACC has never swept the Challenge, but came close in 2007 with eight wins and just three losses.
Season tickets are on sale today for both adults ($75) and youth/seniors ($50). Children 12 and under are free. Fans also have the option of purchasing the 2019-20 mobile pass, which includes tickets to all home men’s and women’s basketball games. Find more information at https://clemsontigers.com/tickets/.

2hr

