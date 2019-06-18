What They Are Saying: Clelin Ferrell hits Oakland

By: Robert MacRae | 11 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Ferrell.
The @raiders rookie draft class, including 4th overall pick @Cle_Missile and 27th overall pick @JohnathanAbram1 are visiting the park today to test their limits on Batman: The Ride! 😅🦇🎢 pic.twitter.com/dYWnG7pLFj
— Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (@sixflagsDK) June 18, 2019
Now that we out of college I can speak my mind on how I really feel about some of the other team in college football in a blunt way😂
— Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) June 17, 2019
Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict sees an immediate leader in DE Clelin Ferrell #Raiders https://t.co/BxlXo9Glk3
— Oakland Raiders Talk (@Raiders_TT) June 8, 2019
With Hard Knocks picking the Raiders, I keep seeing everyone excited about Antonio Brown and Jon Gruden being must watch tv. I agree, but mark my words… The nation is about to fall in love with Clelin Ferrell. It's hard to beat his soundbites…
— Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) June 12, 2019
#Raiders 🏴☠️🏈 Quinton Bell & Clelin Ferrell pic.twitter.com/diAZGbsHo5
— AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) June 11, 2019
Can't wait for #HardKnocks, starring Jon Gruden as the f-bombing HC, Clelin Ferrell as The Guy Drafted Ahead of Josh Allen and Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow as the rest of the Clemson rookie class
— Gene Sapakoff (@Sapakoff) June 12, 2019
Raiders DC: Clelin Ferrell perfect for their scheme – National Football League News – https://t.co/XiCM1iVwRa pic.twitter.com/yd0yeuzPOF
— Los Angeles Sports News (@Lakers_newsnow) June 11, 2019
Raiders DC Guenther compares Clelin Ferrell to edge rushers Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnsonhttps://t.co/tEscGxNuZx pic.twitter.com/h9mujBJ7lk
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 11, 2019
“Alexa… play Hard Knock Life by Jigga” 🖤😂
— Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) June 12, 2019
POLL: Round ONE, your favorite Raider.
7 Seed: Clelin Ferrell
vs.
10 Seed: Johnathan Abram
— Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) June 10, 2019
— AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) June 12, 2019
