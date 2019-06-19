4-star Virginia DE on Clemson: ‘It’s an amazing place’

The Richmond, Virginia, area has produced some excellent defensive linemen for Clemson in the past, including Andre Branch and the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Clelin Ferrell.

The next great one to come out of that area could be Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale four-star Bryce Carter, the No. 10 strong-side defensive end in the country in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.

Carter (6-3, 250) actually trains with the same person that Branch and Ferrell trained with, and he hopes to follow in their footsteps while making a name for himself at the same time.

“It’s really cool to see somebody come out of Richmond and do that good,” Carter said. “It’s pretty crazy, and then to be able to train where they trained, it’s amazing … I’m trying to build my own legacy and see what I can do.”

Carter has collected power conference offers to play for Virginia Tech, Virginia, NC State, Duke, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

Clemson is showing interest, and he visited campus last week to showcase his talent at the Dabo Swinney Football Camp.

“It’s a beautiful campus,” he said. “Everybody was amazing, the coaching staff and just everybody. It was very good and very thorough, and overall a really good camp.”

Carter helped his stock with a good performance at the camp and further established himself on the Tigers’ radar in the next cycle.

“They did say that they’re very impressed with what I did and said they’ll definitely be checking in, looking at my film and making sure they keep a good eye on me,” Carter said of what he heard from the coaches.

Carter also recently visited NC State and Virginia Tech, while he is looking to visit schools such as Virginia, Wake Forest and Pitt moving forward.

He loved his experience at Clemson and wants to return for a game in the fall.

“It’s an amazing place,” he said. “Really shocking to see where they’re at right now and their facility, and seeing where they’re going after just winning that championship and the recruits that they’re pulling in. It’s really crazy to see where they’re going to be going.”