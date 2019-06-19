Lee optimistic that pitching will be strength for 2020 Tigers

If the Clemson baseball team is to improve next season, then the Tigers must pitch better. Last season, the pitching staff combined to post a 4.47 earned run average, and head coach Monte Lee knows that won’t cut it.

Heading into next season, Lee and his staff are looking for a handful of starters who can work deep into games, something that didn’t happen for Lee’s squad as often as he would have liked last season.

“We need to find three guys on the weekend who can get us into the 6th and 7th inning,” Lee said during his season wrap-up interview session this week. “Nothing excites me more than to be able to see a guy go into the 7th. That didn’t happen a whole lot this year. We need guys that can get us into the 6th and 7th inning of a ball game. Can you get through a lineup a third time? That’s the biggest challenge that we run into with starters. So, that’s a huge area of focus for us this fall.”

Looking at his team on paper right now, Lee is optimistic that pitching depth will be a strength for the 2020 Clemson baseball team.

The Tigers return their top two pitchers in terms of innings thrown in Davis Sharpe (84.1 IP) and Mat Clark (73 IP), as well as a number of other key arms.

“Just looking at it, I don’t know if I realized to the extent of the amount of pitching that we do have coming back,” Lee said. “We lost some key pieces offensively. But when you start looking at it, between Sharpe, (Keyshawn) Askew, Clark, (Sam) Weatherly, (Jackson) Lindley, (Carson) Spiers, (Holt) Jones, (Jacob) Hennessy… And that doesn’t include the guys coming in. Just with returning pieces, we do have a lot of innings coming back, and that’s a good place to start.

“Pitching depth, we all know how important pitching depth is. We all know how lucky you need to be when it comes to the health of your pitching staff. But we do have a lot of key pieces coming back on the pitching side of things. So, that’s a good thing.”

The Tigers also hope to have two young hurlers back next season in sophomore Spencer Strider and freshman Carter Raffield, both of whom missed the 2019 season with arm injuries.

Lee said it will be January before the two are able to throw on a mound and face hitters, and the Tigers will go from there to see whether they will be ready for the start of the season.

“Guys like Strider and Raffield, I think those two guys are huge pieces for us,” Lee said. “When will they be able to return, how effective will they be once they get on the mound to be able to add to what we do have coming back and what we have coming in.”

Lee plans to start every pitcher on his staff in the fall as he tries to find the guys he can rely on to be consistent starters over the course of the 2020 campaign. He knows that will be critical if the Tigers want to improve upon their 35-26 mark from last season and make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re going to start everybody in the fall. Everybody’s going to start. Every pitcher on our staff is going to start, and we’re going to stretch these guys out,” Lee said. “We’re going to see who can start, who can pitch with runners on base, who can give up a run or two and go back out there the next inning and throw up a zero. We’ve got to find who can do it.”