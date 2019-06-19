What They Are Saying: Trayvon Mullen making noise in Oakland

Tuesday was a big day for Trayvon Mullen as he signed with the Oakland Raiders. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Trayvon Mullen.

Raiders officially sign second-round CB Trayvon Mullen from Clemson. pic.twitter.com/DFuJEV233k — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 18, 2019

Raiders sign second-round NFL draft pick Trayvon Mullen https://t.co/AYAPrZGVzi pic.twitter.com/Rxz5srSfRa — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) June 18, 2019

Trayvon Mullen’s best case scenario comp is Gilmore. See a lot of similarities in their play styles. Link: https://t.co/09FU3PwVwE https://t.co/jndjkh6NME — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) June 17, 2019

Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen and now, Johnathan Abram. The Raiders agreed to a four-year deal with the first-round draft pick Tuesday. (via @BairNBCS)https://t.co/2VH37k6Vfm pic.twitter.com/E2edGmMBt6 — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) June 19, 2019

Trayvon Mullen, Nevin Lawson & Johnathan Abram …. 🏴‍☠️🏈📽️ pic.twitter.com/DMw8IVYWDf — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) June 13, 2019

Can't wait for #HardKnocks, starring Jon Gruden as the f-bombing HC, Clelin Ferrell as The Guy Drafted Ahead of Josh Allen and Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow as the rest of the Clemson rookie class — Gene Sapakoff (@Sapakoff) June 12, 2019

Raiders Film Room: Rookie Trayvon Mullen could make a quick impact thanks to his football IQ Link: https://t.co/09FU3PwVwE pic.twitter.com/oZpCoN5WAT — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) June 6, 2019

Week 1, who starts opposite of Conley? Daryl Worley or Trayvon Mullen? pic.twitter.com/sFSQVK0oYw — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody_) June 6, 2019