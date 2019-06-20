4-star LB gets offer he was working for at Clemson camp

Charlotte (N.C.) Vance 2021 four-star linebacker Power Echols visited Clemson again last week for the Dabo Swinney Camp.

This time around Echols made the trip with his mother, who got her first look at what the Tigers have to offer.

“It was amazing. I finally got to show my mother what Clemson is like and what they’re all about,” Echols told The Clemson Insider. “I also enjoyed the opportunity to learn, grow and perform out there on the football field as well. A huge blessing.”

His mom left campus very impressed with Dabo Swinney’s program and his staff.

“She loves it,” Echols said. “She loves who they are as people and the overall aura she got from the place gave her a kind of relief that her son will be OK for four years.”

Echols (6-1, 205) received a long-awaited scholarship offer from Clemson after working out for linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Brent Venables at the camp on Wednesday.

“He was glad I brought mom out and he enjoyed watching me work and teaching me things,” Echols said. “He also offered me a scholarship at the end of the second practice Wednesday.”

The offer from the Tigers meant a lot to Echols and was one that he had been striving to get.

“A giant blessing,” he said. “I thanked God as soon as the words came out his mouth.

“I was working hard for this one and knowing I’ve got it is going to make me work even harder.”

Echols owns other offers from schools such as Auburn, Michigan State, North Carolina, NC State and Tennessee.

Where does Clemson stand with the stud linebacker after extending its offer?

“That’s the school I’m looking forward to getting my degree from,” he said.

Echols is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 153 overall prospect in the 2021 class. He is the son of former Michigan State defensive back Brian Echols.