No. 1 center on Clemson offer: ‘This might be the one’

Damascus (Md.) offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum, the top-ranked center in the 2021 class, received a huge new scholarship offer from Clemson on Thursday after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp last week.

“I was so excited,” Linthicum told The Clemson Insider. “I think this might be the one.”

Linthicum (6-4, 275) learned of the offer through offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I called Coach Caldwell and he told me he knew they wanted to (offer), just had to make sure everyone was on board,” Linthicum said.

Linthicum is teammates at Damascus High School with five-star Clemson commitment Bryan Bresee, who is happy that his close friend now has an opportunity to player for the Tigers.

“He’s pumped about it and I know what he thinks,” Linthicum said.

“It’s very cool,” he added of the chance to suit up with Bresee at the next level. “Can’t wait to see what happens.”

Linthicum has collected over a dozen scholarship offers as a rising junior, with schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia Tech, LSU, Pitt and North Carolina making up his list.

Where do the Tigers stand now after entering the mix?

“Stand really high,” he replied.

Linthicum is the No. 4 prospect from the state of Maryland, No. 1 offensive center nationally and No. 110 overall prospect in the class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks him as the No. 42 overall prospect in the nation for the next cycle.