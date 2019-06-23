What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Deshaun Watson had a big event during an offseason trip this summer. Watson enters the 2019 season with high expectations. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Deshaun Watson on Twitter.
.@deshaunwatson, who is in the middle of his trip to Israel, sponsored by America's Voices in Israel, is baptised in the Jordan River, which was a planned part of Deshaun's trip according to Rabbi Irwin Katsof, director, @amvoicesnisrael, who shared the photos of Deshaun. pic.twitter.com/CY9BlgXyu7
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 21, 2019
NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson wowed by Israel https://t.co/EbWn2ljxh7
— The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) June 20, 2019
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson visiting Israel during final offseason break https://t.co/9YY7AwdlBx
— The Texans Wire (@TheTexansWire) June 18, 2019
3rd & 11 – Deshaun Watson extending the play for a first pic.twitter.com/hsjGLsy5Qj
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) June 17, 2019
Dabo Swinney with a 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙮 @deshaunwatson story🔻
“I challenge these guys every year.
I tell them to pick a word.
I need you to have one word for you
that’s going to help you —
stay locked in, stay focused —
to being the best you — you can be.”
🎥 The Hustle pic.twitter.com/4keRxMYrva
— Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) June 20, 2019
Deshaun Watson has high hopes for the offense this season.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 20, 2019
Deshaun Watson feels "able to do things that I couldn’t do" last year https://t.co/7Ps8neF82R
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 21, 2019
Agents usually negotiate big deals for others, not themselves. But before he became a free agent, David Mulugheta became an equity owner of Athletes First, as well as President of Team Sports. Mulugheta reps stars such as Deshaun Watson, Jalen Ramsey, Earl Thomas, Derwin James.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2019
. @deshaunwatson traveled throughout the country last week with his trainer, Quincy Avery, and a documentary film crew. His trip was co-sponsored by America’s Voices in Israel.https://t.co/RSIC6FnOHi
— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 23, 2019
Texans' Deshaun Watson visiting Israel https://t.co/UWVBQUJVjI
— Chronicle Texans (@ChronicleTexans) June 18, 2019
Deshaun Watson sees Texans offense taking big strides in 2019https://t.co/ZxtxlEDZmA pic.twitter.com/ltt3ckJq4p
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 21, 2019
Season 3 of Tale of the Tape, presented by @EssilorUSA, kicks off with an athletic play from @thejaylonsmith, who broke down the film of his sideline tackle on QB Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/FhLrYB3po3
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 21, 2019
.@Colts @KennyKennyMoe3 had one heckuva playoff game v @texans. Defended the deep ball, had a pick, had a sack and somehow blitzed @deshaunwatson 15X and generally harassed him all game long. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/lKeWLWuWAn
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 17, 2019
Why @GrahamBarfield believes Deshaun Watson will be the No. 1 quarterback in fantasy football. pic.twitter.com/445mhN94i8
— RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) June 20, 2019
#Deshaun-washing NFL star Deshaun Watson visits israel and 'falls in love' https://t.co/oqf64EWcJF
— Anarcho-Zionist (@AnarchoZionist) June 21, 2019
The @HoustonTexans quarterback was honored for his support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. @deshaunwatsonhttps://t.co/9lXX5zNCth
— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 23, 2019
