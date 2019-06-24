Top-50 national recruit talks Clemson offer

Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County four-star linebacker Smael Mondon, a top-50 national prospect in the 2021 class, made an unofficial visit to Clemson over the weekend.

While on campus Saturday, Mondon (6-4, 215) received a scholarship offer from defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I went there on a visit with my family, and Coach Venables was there with me the whole visit touring me,” Mondon told TCI. “Then towards the end of the visit, he told me I had an offer from them.”

“It was good news,” he added. “It was exciting when I found out.”

Mondon is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2021 class, while the 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 2 OLB and No. 32 overall.

Clemson joins Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and others on his offer list.

What message did Venables convey to Mondon when informing him of the Tigers’ offer?

“Just that they don’t just throw out offers and that they mean something,” Mondon said, “and that the coaches want to have a close relationship.”

Mondon had a good time at Clemson and spent most of his seven hours on campus with Venables.

“The visit was good. I enjoyed it,” he said. “I think Venables is a good coach, and he’s an honest recruiter. It’s a great opportunity.”