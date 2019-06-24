Top Florida safety has ‘nice experience’ at Clemson

Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University High School four-star safety Ahmari Harvey made his first visit to Clemson earlier this month.

“It was a nice experience,” Harvey told TCI. “The facilities were nice.”

Harvey (6-1, 178), a highly regarded prospect in the class of 2021, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Tuesday, June 11.

“It went pretty well,” he said. “I learned some new techniques.”

Harvey worked out with safeties coach Mickey Conn and got some solid feedback about his camp performance.

“He said I’m a good ballplayer and I play aggressive, just need to work on my hips a little,” said Harvey, the No. 5 rising junior safety in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Harvey holds offers from Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. He feels the Seminoles and Bulldogs are pursuing him the hardest at the present time.

As a sophomore last season, Harvey posted 122 total tackles including eight for loss. He also recorded 28 receptions for 433 yards and four touchdowns on offense.