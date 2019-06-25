5-star WR gives Clemson visit high praise

Just over a week after receiving an offer from Clemson, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood five-star wide receiver Agiye Hall visited campus for the first time this past weekend.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Hall, who had high praise for his experience in Tigertown.

“That was my first time ever at Clemson, and it was one of the best visits I’ve ever been on,” Hall said. “I got to really see a detail of everything. I saw every square inch of the campus and the school, all that.”

Hall (6-3, 185), one of the country’s top prospects in the 2021 class, arrived to Clemson on Friday afternoon and spent several hours on campus.

Dabo Swinney was on vacation, but co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott provided Hall with a personal tour.

“He’s real cool,” Hall said of Scott. “He knows what he’s talking about, and that’s something that I pay attention to, when people know what they’re talking about and actually mean what they say.”

“He just wants to get me back up there for a game to see how the game environment is,” Hall added. “He wants to build a better relationship so we can get to know each other more.”

Hall was elated when he netted a scholarship offer from the Tigers on June 13.

“It felt like I won three lotteries in one day,” he said. “It was a blessing because that’s a really huge program, and that makes me feel good and lets me know that this hard work (is paying off).”

Along with Clemson, Hall has hauled in offers from Florida State, Miami, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama and Auburn, among others.

Hall does not intend to commit until after his upcoming junior season. But where do the Tigers stand with him right now?

“Very high on the scale,” he said.

Hall said he plans to return to Clemson for a game this season. He also visited Georgia, Georgia Tech and Florida this past weekend.

As a sophomore last season, Hall racked up 47 receptions for 878 yards (18.7 average) and 10 touchdowns. He is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 2 wideout and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2021 class.