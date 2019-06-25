LeCroy interviews for head coaching position

Clemson’s longtime assistant baseball coach Bradley LeCroy interviewed for the head coach vacancy at Charlotte on Monday, The Clemson Insider has learned.

Charlotte is looking to replace Loren Hibbs, who recently retired after coaching the 49ers for 27 years.

LeCroy, who was a candidate for the opening at the College of Charleston last year, just finished his 12th year as an assistant coach with the Clemson baseball program. He is in his second stint in Tigertown, returning to his alma mater in 2010.

LeCroy also served as a volunteer assistant coach at Clemson from 2003-’05. He also serves as recruiting coordinator and coaches the infielders as well as working with the hitters.

As the recruiting coordinator, LeCroy has landed the Tigers several top 10 and top 15 classes, including a No. 5 class in 2013.

The 2018 Tigers totaled 47 overall wins, 22 ACC regular-season victories, a share of the ACC regular-season title and an outright ACC Atlantic Division championship. Those four achievements were all firsts for the program since 2006.

Clemson finished ranked as high as No. 12 in the nation by Perfect Game and were also ranked in the top 25 during all 19 weeks. Clemson was third in the nation in homers (98) and had a school-record .975 fielding percentage as well. Seth Beer (first) and Logan Davidson (third) earned All-America honors, as Beer became just the second three-time All-American in Clemson history and was a first-round draft pick by the Houston Astros.

In 2017, the Tigers totaled 42 wins and hosted a regional. The 2017 squad was ranked in the top 10 for 10 straight weeks and finished ranked No. 22 in the coaches poll. The Tigers were also ranked in the top 25 during all 19 weeks. They totaled 73 home runs, a .381 on-base percentage and .970 fielding percentage.

LeCroy helped coach the 2016 team to 44 wins, the ACC championship and a top-eight national seed under then first-year head coach Monte Lee. Clemson, who was ranked No. 15 in the final USA Today coaches poll, slugged an ACC-high 75 homers, tied for seventh most in the nation, thanks in large part to Beer, who won the Dick Howser Trophy.

Five position players earned All-ACC honors in 2015, including Okey, a First-Team All-ACC catcher. Okey also earned first-team All-America honors, while Rohlman, a freshman, was a third-team All-American after leading the team in batting average (.356). The Tigers were third in the ACC in batting average as well.

LeCroy spent three seasons (2008-10) as Tennessee’s infielders’ coach and recruiting coordinator under head coach Todd Raleigh. Two of his recruiting classes with the Volunteers were ranked in the top 25. Before his stint in Knoxville, LeCroy served under Raleigh at Western Carolina in 2006 and 2007.

Prior to his three years as the volunteer assistant coach at Clemson, LeCroy was an assistant coach at nearby Anderson (S.C.) during the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

Tennessee totaled 67 home runs in 2008, at the time the fifth-best mark in school history. A year later, he was a big reason the Volunteers slugged 87 long balls.

He led Western Carolina’s offense to heights not seen in recent history. In 2007, the Catamounts were in the top 11 in the nation in runs per game, homers per game, slugging percentage, doubles per game and batting average.

During the 2005 season, the last of his three years as the volunteer assistant at Clemson, LeCroy contributed to the Tigers’ third-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and a trip to the Waco (Texas) Super Regional. He was a big reason Taylor Harbin had a stellar .974 fielding percentage along with 28 doubles, 10 homers and 63 RBIs in earning second-team All-America honors as a freshman.

LeCroy was an assistant coach at Anderson in 2001 and 2002. In 2001, he coached David Mattox, who was drafted in the 11th round by the Mets. In 2002, the Trojans led the Division II ranks with 41 triples.

As a player at Clemson, LeCroy earned four letters from 1997-2000. He was a valuable utility player who hit .266 in 173 career games and 395 at-bats. He was the starting shortstop on the 1999 team that came one inning from advancing to the College World Series.

He was the starting shortstop alongside future national player-of-the-year Khalil Greene, who was the starting third baseman on that 1999 squad.

LeCroy was also a member of Clemson’s 2000 College World Series team and was on four NCAA Tournament teams as a Tiger.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Clemson in May 2001. He was a three-sport star at nearby Walhalla (S.C.) High School, earning all-state honors in baseball, basketball and football.