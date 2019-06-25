Tigers are still hungry for more

This time last year, Trevor Lawrence was not trying to step on anyone’s toes. He just got in line and did what he needed to do.

Last year’s team belonged to guys like Christian Wilkins, Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Kendall Joseph.

“This time last year, he is trying to prove it. He is just kind of getting in line, but now it is a different dynamic,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Now, it’s Trevor Lawrence’s team. As Clemson gets set for the 2019 football season, the defending national champions will need its long-hair quarterback to take over now that Wilkins and the others are off to the NFL.

“He is in command. Now, we need him to lead, not get in line. Go lead,” Swinney said. “It is the same thing with Chase (Brice). Chase is a highly respected kid on our team and a great leader, and we need that.”

Swinney describes the 2019 Tigers as a relatively young team. With seven starters back on offense and just four on defense, Clemson will have a lot of new players on the field and trying to get in line much like Lawrence did last season.

Though he is just a sophomore, now it’s Lawrence’s time to step up and lead this team of young, but talented players.

“Trevor, he loves that. His confidence, his command, just his experience, he was able this spring to study fifteen games of himself,” Swinney said. “This time last year, all he had was high school tape. With that comes confidence and a little more attention to detail as you go into year two.”

Lawrence understands what they lost from last year’s team and he feels replacing them will be the driving force and motivation behind this year’s team. They want to prove they can still win and play at a high level without them.

“We lost a lot of those guys, which is not to say we are not going to have great guys that step up, but it is not the same team. I think that is one way you stay hungry is knowing this is not the same team as last year. It is a lot different so that’s the motivation,” he said.