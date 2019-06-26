Clemson picks up commitment from Michigan prospect

Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball program have picked up a new commitment from a standout prospect in the class of 2022.

Right-handed pitcher Brock Porter from Milford, Mich., announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Wednesday evening.

“I am excited and blessed to announce that I have committed to further my academic and baseball career at Clemson University,” Porter wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and most importantly God for helping and supporting me along the way.”

Porter (6-3, 165) is a very good athlete and has a big arm. He chose the Tigers over schools such as Duke, LSU, Auburn and Tennessee.

Porter attends Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep.