Clemson should roll through the ACC

FanDuel released its projected win totals for the 2019 football season on Tuesday and to no one’s surprise Clemson and Alabama topped its list.

The sportsbook started Clemson at 11.5, followed by Alabama and Georgia at 11. Ohio State and Oklahoma came in at 10.5, while Boise State is sixth at 10. UCF, Michigan, Texas and Washington close out the top 10 with 9.5.

What does all of this mean?

If you’re a gambling man, it can mean something, but if you’re like me, it gives us a good look at what others are thinking around the country about the upcoming college football season.

It got me thinking. What will the win totals for the ACC might be this season?

Keep in my mind, knowing what I already know about the teams and who they had returning and lost, I did not use any analytics or anything like that to determine my opinions.

In the ACC Atlantic Division, it is a no brainer, Clemson is going to roll.

FanDuel set Clemson’s win total at 11.5. I understand why. I think the Tigers will go undefeated, posting a 12-0 overall record and an 8-0 mark in the ACC. With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and all of those weapons at wide receiver, the Tigers are going to be hard to stop.

The Sportsbook puts Florida State with 7 wins, I think that is a little too low. I feel like the Seminoles will bounce back this year and will finish second in the Atlantic with an 8-4 record, including a 5-3 record in the ACC.

They have NC State with 7.5 wins, which is about right. The Wolfpack will also go 8-4 and 5-3 in the ACC, in my opinion. Look for the Pack to really improve in the back half of the season.

Like FanDuel, I agree that Syracuse is a little overrated coming into the new year. I feel losing Eric Dungey is a bigger blow than people realize. However, the Orange will still win more games than 5, which is what FanDuel is predicting. I think the Orange will go 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.

Wake Forest is a little lower in my opinion than where FanDuel has them. The sportsbook has the Demon Deacons at 7 wins. I think 6-6 is the best mark for Wake in 2019. They also have Boston College set at 6.5 and I think the Eagles are a 5-7 team this season.

In the Coastal Division, Miami is set at 8.5 wins by FanDuel. I agree that Hurricanes will be better than some think. They’re my pick to win the Coastal with a 10-2 record, including a 7-1 mark in the ACC.

Virginia Tech is my surprise team in the Coastal race. After last year’s down season and all the transfers, the Hokies use a favorable schedule to post a 9-3 record and will finish second in the division with a 6-2 ACC record. FanDuel has the Hokies’ win total set at 8.5 as well.

I was surprised to see FanDuel have Virginia’s win total set so low. They have the Cavaliers at 6 wins. With what the Cavaliers have coming back, plus the coaching of Bronco Mendenhall, I think the Cavaliers are in for a really good season.

I have Virginia posting a 9-3 mark, including a 6-2 record in the ACC. It would not surprise me to see the Cavaliers beat Miami and Virginia Tech and represent the Coastal Division in the ACC Championship Game. There is a probability the Cavaliers could go 11-1 if everything goes right.

What about defending Coastal Division Champion, Pittsburgh. Well, the Panthers will be in the mix again this season. Though the sportsbook has them with 6 wins, I feel Pitt will best last year’s 7-win season and will go 8-4 and finish 5-3 in the ACC.

Here is a look at my projected ACC Standings for 2019

Atlantic Division

Clemson 12-0 8-0 Florida State 8-4 5-3 NC State 8-4 5-3 Syracuse 8-4 5-3 Wake Forest 6-6 2-6 Boston College 5-7 2-6 Louisville 2-10 1-7

Coastal Division